XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 20,483 Construction Partners, Inc. $ROAD

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Construction Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Construction Partners by 9.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 29.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROAD. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Baird R W upgraded Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Construction Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Construction Partners Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of ROAD opened at $108.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.74. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.79 and a 12 month high of $138.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.23, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 3.62%.The company had revenue of $899.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

