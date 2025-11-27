Xenon Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 4,063 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,362% compared to the average daily volume of 165 put options.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $44.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average of $35.82. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.74 and a 52 week high of $45.01.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Chardan Capital upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XENE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,088.32. The trade was a 44.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,399,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,171,000 after acquiring an additional 142,452 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,293,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.