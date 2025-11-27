Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 101,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of Wynn Resorts worth $15,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,356 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 30.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 69.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 382 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 18.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $383,250. This represents a 59.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of WYNN opened at $129.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.13. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $134.23.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a net margin of 5.51%.The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.69.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

