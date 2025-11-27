Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.15, FiscalAI reports. Workday had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY stock opened at $215.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.47. The company has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.11. Workday has a 52-week low of $205.33 and a 52-week high of $294.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $288.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Workday from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.70.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 5,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $1,268,217.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,182.48. This represents a 18.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total value of $1,395,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 168,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,189,026.16. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 264,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,475,760. Corporate insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 211.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

