Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Lowered to $280.00 at TD Cowen

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $304.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.70.

Workday stock opened at $215.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 90.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $205.33 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.47.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.15. Workday had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 6.95%.The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Workday will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total value of $1,484,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,129.44. This represents a 23.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 5,393 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $1,268,217.88. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,182.48. This trade represents a 18.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 264,933 shares of company stock worth $61,475,760 over the last ninety days. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Workday by 2.8% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 2.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

