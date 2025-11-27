Wolverine World Wide, Inc. $WWW Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,869,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $33,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth $3,651,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,698,000 after acquiring an additional 14,629 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 22.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 42,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,083,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,598,000 after purchasing an additional 344,603 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:WWW opened at $16.29 on Thursday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.83.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $470.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Nicholas T. Long purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 78,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,895.84. This trade represents a 2.62% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Demonty Price purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $394,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,750. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 33,250 shares of company stock valued at $524,573. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.