Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW Stock Position Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,803 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $29,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $321.23 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 12 month low of $292.97 and a 12 month high of $352.79. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $330.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $382.00 to $373.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $341.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.62.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

See Also

