Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) CEO Laura Alber Sells 17,839 Shares

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) CEO Laura Alber sold 17,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.51, for a total value of $3,184,439.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 859,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,355,798.88. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Laura Alber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 26th, Laura Alber sold 12,161 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total value of $2,201,992.27.

On Monday, September 15th, Laura Alber sold 90,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total transaction of $18,015,300.00.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $181.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.56. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.07 and a 52 week high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 54.47%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Argus set a $212.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

