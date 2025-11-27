What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for JKHY Q4 Earnings?

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Jack Henry & Associates’ current full-year earnings is $5.83 per share.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $636.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.380-6.490 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on JKHY. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.56.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $173.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.24 and a 200 day moving average of $167.37. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 675,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,609,000 after acquiring an additional 240,548 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $1,496,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,430,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 349.5% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Shanon G. Mclachlan sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $36,508.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,420 shares in the company, valued at $228,378.60. This represents a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

