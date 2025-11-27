WH Ireland Group (LON:WHI) Trading 33% Higher – What’s Next?

WH Ireland Group plc (LON:WHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 33% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.99 and last traded at GBX 3.99. 218,459 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 791,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.

WH Ireland Group Stock Up 33.3%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.93. The stock has a market cap of £9.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.48.

Get WH Ireland Group alerts:

WH Ireland Group (LON:WHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX 0.04 EPS for the quarter. WH Ireland Group had a net margin of 1,018.70% and a negative return on equity of 42.45%.

About WH Ireland Group

WH Ireland Group plc provides wealth management services primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers financial planning advice, wealth planning, and investment management services for individuals, families, and charities. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WH Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.