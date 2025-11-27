Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $251.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $12.80.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 10.33%.The firm had revenue of $18.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.99 million. Research analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $44,604.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,785.16. This represents a 18.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $480,000. Mangrove Partners IM LLC raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners IM LLC now owns 225,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 20,489 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,592,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the third quarter worth $600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

