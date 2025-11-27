Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $218.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Welltower traded as high as $203.18 and last traded at $202.5990, with a volume of 6026951 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $199.93.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.93.
The company has a market cap of $141.61 billion, a PE ratio of 142.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.42.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 204.14%.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.
