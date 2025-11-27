Wells Fargo & Company Raises National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Price Target to $85.00

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NHI. Truist Financial upped their price target on National Health Investors from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares set a $90.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NHI stock opened at $79.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 10.91. National Health Investors has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $80.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.08. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 40.97%.The firm had revenue of $83.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. National Health Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of National Health Investors

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 305.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,203,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,389,000 after purchasing an additional 906,479 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,775,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $36,607,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 614,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,121,000 after buying an additional 246,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in National Health Investors by 481.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 236,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after acquiring an additional 195,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Stories

