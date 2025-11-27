Wedbush Comments on ImageneBio’s Q4 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMA)

ImageneBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for ImageneBio in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 25th. Wedbush analyst M. Fan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.58) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ImageneBio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for ImageneBio’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

ImageneBio (NASDAQ:IMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($1.44).

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of ImageneBio in a research note on Friday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ImageneBio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings began coverage on ImageneBio in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “sell (e-)” rating for the company. Zacks Research lowered ImageneBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded ImageneBio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of ImageneBio stock opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.42. ImageneBio has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $23.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average is $12.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImageneBio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMA. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ImageneBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $996,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImageneBio in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ImageneBio in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImageneBio in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ImageneBio during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

ImageneBio Company Profile

ImageneBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for immunological and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product includes IMG-007, a non-depleting anti-OX40 mAb that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and alopecia areata. The company was formerly known as Ikena Oncology, Inc and changed its name to ImageneBio, Inc in July 2025.

