W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,769,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,879 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.26% of W.P. Carey worth $172,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in W.P. Carey by 16.4% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in W.P. Carey by 1.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded W.P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.89.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $67.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.19. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $69.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.930-4.990 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.61%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

