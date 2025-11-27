Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) SVP Sells $577,100.00 in Stock

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) SVP David Clement sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.55, for a total value of $577,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,073.60. The trade was a 70.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE VMC opened at $294.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $294.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.93. Vulcan Materials Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.08 and a fifty-two week high of $311.74. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 12.52%.Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 86.3% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on VMC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $327.00 target price on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.58.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

