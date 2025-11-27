Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and traded as low as $3.91. Voyager Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 434,192 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.12.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $224.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 404.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. The business had revenue of $11.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Nathan D. Jorgensen sold 7,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $36,643.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 123,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,926.52. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. CWM LLC increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 856.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

