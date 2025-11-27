Vita Coco Company, Inc. $COCO Position Raised by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vita Coco were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Vita Coco by 60.0% during the first quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vita Coco by 7.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Research raised Vita Coco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Vita Coco from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Vita Coco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

Vita Coco Price Performance

Shares of COCO stock opened at $53.83 on Thursday. Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.39.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $182.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 25.08%. Vita Coco’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Vita Coco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ira Liran sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 692,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,088,318. The trade was a 6.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $122,310,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,097,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,041,253.97. This trade represents a 42.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,802,001 shares of company stock valued at $157,046,746 in the last quarter. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

