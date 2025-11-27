Vinva Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,713 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 34.8% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 430,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,229,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 25.0% in the second quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 148.6% in the second quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 31,618 shares during the period. Finally, VeraBank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total transaction of $3,524,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 107,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,310.98. This represents a 20.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Telman sold 53,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.85, for a total transaction of $6,590,411.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,365,596.60. This represents a 55.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 115,146 shares of company stock valued at $14,012,141 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. BMO Capital Markets set a $135.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.65.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $127.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.57 and a twelve month high of $128.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.99%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

