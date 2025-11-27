Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Receives $7.03 Consensus PT from Analysts

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.0333.

VMEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.85 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Vimeo in a report on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Vimeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.85 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Vimeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th.

Shares of VMEO opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 392.70 and a beta of 2.21. Vimeo has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $7.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $105.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.03 million. Vimeo had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 0.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vimeo will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMEO. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Vimeo by 709.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Vimeo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,059,000. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

