Viawealth LLC Lowers Position in Sonoco Products Company $SON

Viawealth LLC lessened its stake in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 439.1% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 56.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonoco Products

In other news, Director John R. Haley purchased 2,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.87 per share, with a total value of $99,914.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 23,310 shares in the company, valued at $929,369.70. This represents a 12.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Joachimczyk acquired 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $809,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,750. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $41.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.67. Sonoco Products Company has a one year low of $38.65 and a one year high of $52.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.34.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 8.82%. Sonoco Products has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $1.60-$1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on SON shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

About Sonoco Products

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Further Reading

