Viawealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

Viawealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 51,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 918.7% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 40,487 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,246,000.

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $59.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average of $54.53. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $60.63.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

