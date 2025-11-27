Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Sold by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,670 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Vertiv by 99.1% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 780.0% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $937,810.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,444. This trade represents a 57.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,943,065.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,873.52. This trade represents a 77.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Cfra Research raised shares of Vertiv to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $162.00) on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.81.

Vertiv Stock Up 1.6%

Vertiv stock opened at $172.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.04. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $202.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

