Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCR

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,375 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farnam Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farnam Financial LLC now owns 189,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 31,913 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 102,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Richmond Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 136.9% in the second quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 132,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 76,696 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,914.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,142,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,410,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,358,000 after buying an additional 122,576 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.71 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.68.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0702 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.