Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 11.8%

QUAL opened at $197.47 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.35. The firm has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.