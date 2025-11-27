Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF $SPGP

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter worth about $19,560,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 112,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 43,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $112.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.39 and a 200-day moving average of $109.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $84.13 and a 52 week high of $115.88.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

