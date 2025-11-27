Veracyte, Inc. $VCYT Position Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 409.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,032 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Veracyte by 23,936.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Veracyte by 1,279.9% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $47.71 on Thursday. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.58 and a beta of 2.16.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. Veracyte had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 5.50%.The business had revenue of $131.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Veracyte has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VCYT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Veracyte from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Veracyte from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

In related news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 43,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,946,411.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,888.08. This trade represents a 58.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Phillip G. Febbo sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $300,730.98. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 92,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,724.82. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,580. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

