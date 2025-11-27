Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s previous close.

VTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ventas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.93.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $80.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ventas has a 52-week low of $56.68 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.05, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.05.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 4.28%.The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 33,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $2,578,781.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,364 shares in the company, valued at $12,925,304.28. The trade was a 16.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 317,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $23,553,233.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at $85,056,396.80. This trade represents a 21.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 698,912 shares of company stock valued at $51,454,499. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,598,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,151,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,515 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ventas by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,347,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,224,203,000 after buying an additional 2,811,241 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ventas by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,927,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,038,176,000 after buying an additional 928,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,226,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,061,000 after acquiring an additional 574,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 10.5% in the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,889,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,506,000 after acquiring an additional 751,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

