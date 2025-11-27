Ventas, Inc. $VTR Position Increased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Ventas by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 150,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Ventas by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 555,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,198,000 after purchasing an additional 54,164 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 33,591 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $2,578,781.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 168,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,925,304.28. This trade represents a 16.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 317,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $23,553,233.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,056,396.80. The trade was a 21.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 698,912 shares of company stock worth $51,454,499 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas Stock Up 0.8%

VTR stock opened at $80.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 154.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.68 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.05.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 4.28%.The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VTR. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ventas from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ventas from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.93.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

