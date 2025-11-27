Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF $VOOV Stock Holdings Lifted by Richmond Investment Services LLC

Richmond Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,288.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 627,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,657,000 after purchasing an additional 619,421 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 491,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,787,000 after buying an additional 11,135 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 377,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC now owns 261,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after acquiring an additional 13,011 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 246,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $203.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.59. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $159.99 and a twelve month high of $205.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

