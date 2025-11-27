Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,308 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $91,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $624.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $616.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $586.90. The stock has a market cap of $777.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $634.13.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

