Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 44.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Ehrlich Financial Group lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $210.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $218.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.88. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

