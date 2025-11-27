Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT Shares Bought by Integrity Investment Advisors LLC

Integrity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Integrity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Integrity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

VCIT stock opened at $84.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.02. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $84.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.326 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.