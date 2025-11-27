Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT Shares Bought by Integrity Investment Advisors LLC

Integrity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Integrity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Integrity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%
VCIT stock opened at $84.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.02. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $84.84.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
