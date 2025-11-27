Van Elle (LON:VANL) Stock Price Down 7.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Free Report) traded down 7.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33 and last traded at GBX 35. 310,218 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 253,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.

Van Elle Stock Down 8.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of £37.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 38.22.

Van Elle Company Profile

Van Elle Holdings is the UK’s largest and most diverse specialist geotechnical engineering contractor. The Company provides a range of ground engineering techniques and services including ground investigation; general and specialist piling, rail geotechnical engineering, modular foundations and ground improvement and stabilisation services.

Featured Articles

