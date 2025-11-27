US Capital Advisors Comments on CQP FY2025 Earnings

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, November 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.66 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CQP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $53.81 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 180.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 25.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

