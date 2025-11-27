Urban Outfitters, Inc. $URBN Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 21,715 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $16,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 12.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $2,979,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 22,659.4% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 7,283 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 17,175.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 13.5%

NASDAQ URBN opened at $77.56 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $80.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Hayne sold 10,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total transaction of $751,596.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 18,027,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,248,581.94. This trade represents a 0.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $237,218.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,072.29. The trade was a 25.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,400 shares of company stock worth $3,118,738. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

Get Our Latest Report on Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.