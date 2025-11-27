Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Reduces Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,312 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 385.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 662.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ally Financial news, insider Kathleen L. Patterson sold 29,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $1,184,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 100,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,094,294.58. This trade represents a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Stock Up 1.1%

ALLY opened at $41.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.94. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

