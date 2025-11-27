Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Signet Jewelers Limited $SIG

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 660.0% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 40,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 34,962 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 54.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIG. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 3.7%

NYSE:SIG opened at $103.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.52. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $110.20.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.040-9.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

