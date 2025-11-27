Unity Software (NYSE:U) COO Alexander Blum Sells 40,693 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) COO Alexander Blum sold 40,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $1,683,876.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 563,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,822.84. The trade was a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of U opened at $42.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of -40.51 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.88. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $46.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $470.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Unity Software has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at about $336,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% during the third quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. now owns 123,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter worth about $2,287,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

U has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Unity Software from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. HSBC lowered Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.50 to $40.80 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Unity Software to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Arete lowered Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.52.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

