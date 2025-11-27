United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CFO James Edgemond Sells 21,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CFO James Edgemond sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.64, for a total value of $9,946,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,376.88. The trade was a 72.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Edgemond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, James Edgemond sold 21,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.36, for a total value of $9,877,560.00.

On Monday, November 10th, James Edgemond sold 21,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.07, for a total transaction of $9,493,470.00.

On Tuesday, November 4th, James Edgemond sold 21,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.09, for a total value of $9,157,890.00.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $488.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $444.71 and a 200-day moving average of $359.64. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1 year low of $266.98 and a 1 year high of $492.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.87 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 40.65%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,374,001,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $362,876,000 after acquiring an additional 364,713 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 884,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,219,000 after acquiring an additional 419,588 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $317,617,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 38.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 715,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,695,000 after purchasing an additional 197,384 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

