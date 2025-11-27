UBS Group Cuts MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $2,900.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $3,000.00 to $2,900.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MELI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,975.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,848.82.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,033.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,201.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2,356.16. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $1,646.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,645.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $103.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.88 by ($1.56). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 7.93%.The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimize Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.7% in the first quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

