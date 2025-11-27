Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Trading 23.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) rose 23.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.90 and last traded at GBX 4.80. Approximately 38,513,406 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 266% from the average daily volume of 10,528,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TLW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 16 to GBX 10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Panmure Gordon reduced their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tullow Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of GBX 12.85.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TLW

Tullow Oil Stock Up 4.2%

Tullow Oil Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £73.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08.

(Get Free Report)

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.