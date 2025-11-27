Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price Up 23.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) rose 23.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.90 and last traded at GBX 4.80. Approximately 38,513,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 266% from the average daily volume of 10,528,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 16 to GBX 10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Panmure Gordon lowered their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of GBX 12.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of £72.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

