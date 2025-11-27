Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Shares Up 23.1% – Should You Buy?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) traded up 23.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.90 and last traded at GBX 4.80. 38,513,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 266% from the average session volume of 10,528,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Panmure Gordon dropped their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 16 to GBX 10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of GBX 12.85.
Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.
