Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Shares Up 23.1% – Should You Buy?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) traded up 23.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.90 and last traded at GBX 4.80. 38,513,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 266% from the average session volume of 10,528,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Panmure Gordon dropped their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 16 to GBX 10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of GBX 12.85.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £73.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08.

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

