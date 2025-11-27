TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.14 and last traded at $42.22, with a volume of 182499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.55.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Down 0.8%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $777.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.68.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.27 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 20.74%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2,435.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

