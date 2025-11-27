Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Trip.com Group stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of TCOM opened at $69.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.86. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $51.35 and a 52-week high of $78.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Institutional Trading of Trip.com Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 384.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 44.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 601.3% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

