Tri Pointe Homes Inc. $TPH Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its stake in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 66.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,156 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $43,906,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4,456.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 348,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,148,000 after buying an additional 341,261 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $9,987,000. M&G PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,646,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 511,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after acquiring an additional 266,685 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TPH opened at $34.25 on Thursday. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 8.44%.The business had revenue of $836.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

