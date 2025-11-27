Trex (TREX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Trex (NYSE: TREX):

11/25/2025 – Trex had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Trex had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Trex had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/10/2025 – Trex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $61.00.

11/7/2025 – Trex was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.

11/6/2025 – Trex had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – Trex had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $35.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Trex had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.

11/5/2025 – Trex was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Trex was given a new $63.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Trex was downgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/5/2025 – Trex was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Trex was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Trex was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/5/2025 – Trex had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $74.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Trex had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $75.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Trex had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $80.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Trex had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $67.00.

10/20/2025 – Trex is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Trex had its price target lowered by analysts at Zelman & Associates from $74.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2025 – Trex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/13/2025 – Trex had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2025 – Trex was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Trex was given a new $61.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Trex had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.92 per share, with a total value of $478,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 30,664 shares in the company, valued at $978,794.88. The trade was a 95.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

