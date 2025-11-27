Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Director Kevin Stein Sells 4,187 Shares of Stock

Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Stein sold 4,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.58, for a total transaction of $5,696,748.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $11,099,611.64. This represents a 33.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Transdigm Group Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,353.09 on Thursday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,183.60 and a 12-month high of $1,623.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,306.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1,398.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.33 by $0.49. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. Research analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,710.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,738.00 to $1,798.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,576.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

