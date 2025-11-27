Tractor Supply Company $TSCO Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,315,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,401 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Tractor Supply worth $174,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 356.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 170,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,379,000 after buying an additional 12,306 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $54.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Tractor Supply Company has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.73. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.18% and a net margin of 7.18%.The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.130 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

